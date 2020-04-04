in SPORTS

Former Gor Mahia Coach Hasan Oktay Admitted At London Hospital

Former Gor Mahia coach Hasan Oktay has for the last two days been admitted at Harlow Essex Hospital in the outskirts of London, England.

The Turkish Cypriot was admitted after complaining of “ubnormal chest chest pain,” according to the 2019 Kenyan Premier League coach of the year, who talked to Kahawa Tungu from his hospital bed.

He posted a Facebook message in Turkish saying “Alllahdan umut kesilmez,” which losely translates to there’s hope in God.

Hasan oktay

“I felt ubnormal chest pain two days ago and was rushed to hospital. I’ve continued to recover, but the doctors are still monitoring me,” Oktay said.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

