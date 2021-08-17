Harvest Time For Kenya’s Olympics Team

After a good show at the just ended 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, it was time for Team Kenya to be rewarded for their effort.

Kenya shone brighter at the summer games, winning a total of ten medals, including four Gold, four Silver and two Bronze.

The country was ranked first in Africa.

Amongst Kenya’s outstanding performers included marathon god Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, who defended their respective Golds.

To appreciate them, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, at State House Mombasa, received representatives of the triumphant Kenyan contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he announced cash rewards of Shs 1 million, 750,000 and 500,000 for Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists respectively.

The Head of State further announced a uniform token of Shs 200,000 for all athletes and officials, including the Paralympics team, currently participating in the delayed Summer Games.

The President thanked the Olympians for their outstanding performances that saw Kenya top the African medal chart, pointing out that the team’s success had once again demonstrated Kenya’s sporting prowess.

“We are here to celebrate your victory which is Kenya’s victory. And we are here to congratulate you, to say how proud we are of your performances as individuals and as a team,” President Kenyatta said.

