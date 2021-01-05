Ex-Gor Mahia Skipper Harun Shakava Wants Out At Zambia’s Nkana FC Over Nonpayment

Harambee Stars defender Harun Shakava is unhappy at Zambian Super League side Nkana FC and wants out.

Shakava told Kahawa Tungu there are several reasons he wants to ditch the record Zambian champions with nonpayment topping the list.

“We haven’t been paid salary for three months now. The management is adamant they don’t have money,” Shakava said from his Kitwe base.

Read: Gor Mahia Skipper Harun Shakava Declares Intention To Quit

“We have used all means including missing games to put pressure on the management to pay us but nothing has been forthcoming and now I want to leave,” the 27-year-old former Kakamega Homeboyz player added.

The club is reportedly in financial doldrums after their main sponsor slashed their sponsorship package due to hard economic times.

Nkana is also home to another Kenyan international Duke Abuya.

Read Also: Champions League: Gor Mahia Reach Doha Enroute Algiers (Photos)

Shakava joined the Red Devils in 2019 after a successful career with Gor Mahia, signing a few a two-year contract.

He played 200 games for K’Ogalo winning five Kenyan Premier League titles.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu