Ex-Skipper Harun Shakava Returns To Gor Mahia After Zambia Sojourn

Former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava has returned to the club signing a two-year contract.

“We are pleased to announce the return of centre-back Haron Shakava; he signed a two-year deal,” Gor Mahia confirmed.

The 27-year-old defender recently ditched Zambian side Nkana FC mutually for nonpayment.

Shakava joined the Red Devils in 2019 after a successful career with K’Ogalo which saw him win five league titles with 200 games under his belt.

Gor Mahia, who had a slow start to the 2020-21 but has since picked momentum under new Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, have so far signed Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca formerly of Fortaleza.

The club is understood to have signed a Burkina Faso midfielder and is chasing three more signatures.

