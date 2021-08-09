Turkish National Harun Aydin in DP Ruto’s Aborted Trip to Uganda Deported

Turk in Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted Uganda trip drama has been deported.

Confirming the details was his lawyer Hillary Sigei who noted that the Turk was deported via Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Sigei also told reporters that the flight left early this morning.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who was also representing the Turk held on terror allegations confirmed his deportation.

“Confirmed Harun Aydin was DEPORTED. Goverment realised it can’t sustain a criminal case,” tweeted the senior counsel.

Accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Ahmednasir told reporters that Aydin will be back after they fight his deportation.

“We will fight his deportation and he will come back either this year or next year. He is not a terrorist,” Ahmednasir said.

Harun Aydin was arrested on Saturday shortly after landing in Nairobi from Uganda where he had been since August 2.

He was taken into custody by Anti-Terror Police Unit and taken to ATPU cell where he spent the weekend.

It was said that he was going to be arraigned today at the Kahawa ATPU courts.

During his arrest, he was in the company of a Ugandan businessman, Paul Bamutaze, who was also arrested and later deported to Kampala by road.

Bamutaze has apparently filed a case at the East African Court of Justice over remarks by ODM politicians against Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

On Saturday, the DP claimed that Harun was a victim of bad politics and not a terrorist.

He alluded that the businessman, who has a valid Kenyan work permit, was being frustrated by top government officials over links with him.

“Turkish investor, Aydin Harun, is a victim of top-down arrogance bred by patronage & cartels that criminalise enterprise. Importers’ goods declared contraband, Africa spirits closed, Keroche harassed, now investor with valid papers labelled terrorist. Tragedy of political pettiness,” Ruto tweeted on Saturday evening.

Harun was among businessmen and politicians who were scheduled to travel with Ruto in an aborted private trip to Uganda last Monday.

Harun and the rest of the delegation that included MPs Sudi, Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Benjamin Tayari (Kinango) were allowed to travel while Ruto was blocked by immigration officials over ‘clearance issues’.

Others in the entourage were Mombasa-based businessman David Lang’at, Elijah Rono and Eric Ruto.

