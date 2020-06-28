Harsh Economic Times and Love Turned Sour Pushed Naivasha Woman To Kill Her 4 Children, Note To Son Shows

A 42-year-old woman from Naivasha made headlines on Saturday after reports that she had poisoned and strangled her four children aged between eight and two years to death.

It’s believed that the woman identified as Beatrice Mwende Kimotho committed the heinous act on Friday. She was arrested on Saturday.

A note recovered from the house in which the four children were found dead shows that the killing was premeditated and the woman was troubled.

Kahawa Tungu is in possession of a photo of the emotional note addressed to Beatrice’s son only identified as Alex.

Alex was away with his younger brother Bravo when their mother killed their siblings identified as Melody, Samantha, Whitney and William.

In the note, Beatrice details that she killed the four, despite loving them dearly, “to cut off the generation link from their family”.

Read: Panic As Man Detained At A Police Station In Nandi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Frustrated Beatrice stated that harsh economic times forced her to cut short the lives of her dear children.

She noted that she learnt that her “evil” ex-boyfriend was involved with another woman (Sugar Mommy) and that the man’s property belonged to the woman, a reason why she quit the relationship.

“It’s painful to bring up a child all knowing what a hard life awaits them. I love them so so much not to see them suffer, ” the note reads in part.

“As for you, take care of Bravo. Be his Guardian Angel. I know you two have a different character but learn to tolerate one another.

“If only I had a stable job, I would have not killed your siblings,” she wrote.

Read Also: Reinstated Police Boss John M’Mbijiwe Threaten to Teach Cops who Arrested Joshua Waiganjo a Lesson

The past few months seem to have been very rough for the woman as the last time she paid her rent was in April. She also had outstanding water and electricity bills.

“As for the house rent. I have paid up to April. May and June are not yet paid, ” she wrote.

“…You can sell all the items (household items) if need be.”

“I have a deposit of Ksh5,000 with the agent (caretaker). Keep my clothes safe and especially the ones bought recently. Nobody should wear them, ” she added.

Beatrice also revealed details of Bravo’s father who she said works at a local spare parts shop. She referred to him as an irresponsible father but encouraged the kids to visit him “once in a while”.

Read Also: Cop Charged With Murder Of 13-year-old Yassin Moyo Accused Of Lying About Covid-19 Test

She even asked the two boys to request their relatives for a place to bury her kids.

The note ends with a verse from the book of John 14:1 with a message “let not your hearts be troubled”.

Beatrice is detained at one of the Naivasha Police Stations awaiting arraignment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu