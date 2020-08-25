Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Found Guilty Of Assault, Bribery

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated bribery attempts in Greece.

The English footballer, 27, was convicted of all the charges against him by a court on the island of Syros.

He was arrested with his brother and a friend after a fight broke out while he was on holiday in Mykonos over claims his sister was injected with a suspected “rape drug”.

The court had been asked to postpone proceedings over the incident, which happened last Thursday during a family getaway.

But the trial went ahead in the absence of all three defendants – Maguire, his brother Joe and their friend Christopher Sharman.

