Harmonize Blasted for Buying YouTube Views after Surpassing BTS Record with 1.3 million Views in 24 Seconds

Bongo flava musician Harmonize has surprised his fans after a new song released yesterday showed that he had hit unimaginable records. The Konde Boy records founder released “Mdomo” featuring another Tanzanian Artiste Ibraah on Tuesday night. What shocked people however, was that the song allegedly managed to garner 1.3 million views just 24 seconds after it had been released on YouTube.

The views came as a shock, given that only Korean pop group BTS currently holds YouTube record of 113 million views in 24 hours for their song ‘Butter’. Netizens also remarked that ‘Mdomo’ had only attracted 14,000 likes in comparison to the high number of views. What is even more interesting, is that 10 hours later this morning, the song has 1.5 million views and is currently trending at number 29.

The Wasafi-group breakaway artist has been making headlines on social media begging his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala to come back to him. Harmonize has been putting up posts trying to woo his ex-lover with flowers and expensive jewelry. The duo broke up last year after it emerged that the Tanzanian hitmaker had been making passes at Kajala’s daughter, Paulah.

YouTube recently refuted claims of individuals buying views, saying the streaming app was water-tight against unscrupulous dealers. However, issues of buying views are common especially with artists who wish to push their music to trend. Social media enthusiast Xtian Dela has been running ads for months now, directing users to a website where they are able to purchase views for all social media platforms for as little as Sh50. The views are definitely bots, and not human, hence the lack of comments or reactions.

