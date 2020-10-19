Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Ends Beijing Renhe Stint

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has ended his three-year stint with Chinese League One side Beijing Renhe.

The player made the announcement on Twitter without giving any reasons or disclosing his next move.

“Thanks for the three beautiful years at Beijing Renhe, I wish the club and everyone behind it good luck for the rest of the season.”

Timbe joined Beijing Renhe in 2017 from Belgian side Lierse S.K, scoring eight goals in his first season to help them gain promotion to the Chinese Super League.

In January this year,the 27-year-old secured a loan deal to English Championship side Reading FC, but the move barely lasted six months.

He was unavailable for the Harambee Stars friendly against Zambia early this month.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu