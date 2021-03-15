Harambee Stars Win Second Friendly Against Tanzania

Men’s national football team, Harambee Stars, beat visiting Tanzania 2-1 in a warm-up staged at Nyayo Stadium Monday afternoon.

Prolific Kariobangi Sharks striker and the leading Kenyan Premier League top scorer Eric Kapaito scored the opener in the 20th after a run of play.

Ayubu Lyanga responded for the Taifa Stars in 38th from build up play, but Bandari FC forward Abdalla Hassan settled the tie in favour of the hosts with the winner in the 58th minute.

Kenya edged out South Sudan 1-0 in the first friendly played on Saturday at the same venue.

Stars face the same opponent again Thursday before they host Egypt in the 2022 AFCON 2022 qualifiers.

