Harambee Stars Up By 3 Spots In Latest FIFA Ranking

Kenya’s Harambee Stars has climbed up three spots to 103 in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

The positive gain can be attributed to Stars’ 2-1 win over Zambia in an international friendly early this month.

Zambia on the other hand dropped one position to 86th.

In the CECAFA region, Uganda remains the top-ranked team at 72nd, Stars come second with Sudan (128), Rwanda (133), Tanzania (134), Ethiopia (146) and Burundi (148) closing the top 150 list.

Harambee Stars next opponents in the 2021 AFCON Qualifier slated for November, Comoros, are placed 132nd globally.

In Africa, Senegal who dropped a place down is the highest-ranked team with a position of 21 globally followed by Tunisia (26), Algeria (30), Nigeria (32) and Morocco (39) closing up the five best teams in Africa.

Globally, the top three teams remained unchanged with Belgium, France and Brazil still occupying the position respectively. There are however changes to the Top 10: Spain (6th, +1) and Argentina (8th, +1) swapped places with Uruguay (7th, -1) and Croatia (9th, -1) respectively.

