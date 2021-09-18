Harambee Stars To Unveil New Coach

Kenya senior men’s football team Harambee Stars is expected to unveil a new coach on Saturday. Stars parted ways with veteran tactician and radio host Jacob “Ghost” Mulee on Wednesday.

According to close sources, German-Turkish Engin Firat has been picked by the Football Kenya Federation, FKF as Ghost’s replacement.

The 51-year-old former Moldova coach is expected in the country today ahead of his unveiling later in the afternoon.

Firat’s immediate task will be to assemble a team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying Group E match at Mali.

Kenya’s opening two games in the group against Uganda and Rwanda ended in draws grounding their qualifying chances on shaky ground.

Firat graduated from Sports University in Germany. He started his professional career as an assistant coach for German legend Horst Hrubesch in Samsunspor in 1997. This made Firat the youngest professional football coach in Europe.

On 28 October 2019, Fırat was announced as the new manager of the Moldova national team.[11] He left his position in 2021.

