Harambee Stars Trio Win Zambian Super League

Three Harambee Stars players won the Zambian Super League with Nkana FC on Sunday.

Former Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava, Duke Abuya, who previously played for Kariobangi Sharks and ex-Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno, were at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to recieve their medals.

Nkana, who were topping the table ahead of the last game of the season, pitting Forest Rangers and Zanaco, did not need to kick a ball to win a record 13th title, a draw in the game was enough for them to be crowned champions.

And lady luck smiled their way as Zanaco fought tooth and nail to deny Rangers a win, which could have handed them a first league title.

Nkana and Rangers will represent Zambia in the African Champions League next season.

Another Kenyan who plays for Nkana, Musa Mohammed, was not available as he failed to return to Zambia for the league resumption post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shakava has now won five league titles, including four Kenyan Premier League, which he won with Gor Mahia since 2014.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu