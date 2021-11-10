WCQ: Harambee Stars Final Squad For Uganda, Rwanda Named

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named rookie Nairobi City Stars Midfielder Timothy “Babu” Ouma in the final squad for Thursday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Uganda.

Also named in the squad are Armenia-based Alwyn Tera and Georgia-based Amos Nondi, as well as the returning duo of Anthony Akumu and Eric Johanna.

The team jetted out to Entebbe today morning and is expected to hold its final training session later in the evening ahead of tomorrow’s derby.

Kickoff has been slated for 4 pm at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire, Ian Otieno, James Saruni

Defenders

Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ochieng, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Amos Nondi, Abdallah Hasan, Richard Odada, Anthony Wanbani, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Alwyn Tera, Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Eric Johanna Omondi, Timothy Ouma, Samuel Onyango, Clifton Miheso

Forwards

Michael Olunga, Ismael Dunga

