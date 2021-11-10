WCQ: Harambee Stars Final Squad For Uganda, Rwanda Named

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named rookie Nairobi City Stars Midfielder Timothy “Babu” Ouma in the final squad for Thursday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Uganda.
Also named in the squad are Armenia-based Alwyn Tera and Georgia-based Amos Nondi, as well as the returning duo of Anthony Akumu and Eric Johanna.
The team jetted out to Entebbe today morning and is expected to hold its final training session later in the evening ahead of tomorrow’s derby.
Kickoff has been slated for 4 pm at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.
Final Squad
Goalkeepers
Brian Bwire, Ian Otieno, James Saruni
Defenders
Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ochieng, Eric Ouma
Midfielders
Amos Nondi, Abdallah Hasan, Richard Odada, Anthony Wanbani, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Alwyn Tera, Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Eric Johanna Omondi, Timothy Ouma, Samuel Onyango, Clifton Miheso
Forwards
Michael Olunga, Ismael Dunga
