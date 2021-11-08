Harambee Stars Reassemble Ahead of Uganda, Rwanda Games

Harambee Stars begin training today ahead of their last two FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying games against East African counterparts Uganda and Rwanda.

Kenya is already out of contention for a spot in the next round of the qualifiers, having failed to win a match in their last four outings.

Stars have so far managed two draws and two loses in Group E.

They play Uganda on Thursday, before hosting Rwanda at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The game against Uganda rekindles the memories of 2012 when Stars denied the Cranes a chance to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations by forcing a draw in Kampala.

Uganda stands a slim chance of making it to the last round of the World Cup qualifiers and will need a win against Kenya to keep dreaming.

Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Bwire (Tusker), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Gad Mathews (Gor Mahia)

Defenders

Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Abud Omar (AEL Larissa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders

Amos Nondi (Dilagori, Georgia), Richard Odada (Redstar Belgrade, Serbia), Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds, Sweden), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Alwyn Tera (FC Ararat, Armenia), Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Wilkins Ochieng (Club Brugge), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Duke Abuya (Kenya Police), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkopings, Sweden), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Ismael Dunga (Sagan Tosu, Japan)

