Harambee Stars Players Undergo Coronavirus Test Ahead Of Match Against Zambia [Photos]

Domestic-based Harambee Stars underwent mandatory COVID-19 test before entering camp ahead of a friendly against Zambia on Friday.

Stars will use the warm-up to prepare for 2022 Nations Cup qualifying back to back games against Comoros in November.

12 local-based players reported to camp and were screened for Coronavirus in line with the Ministry of Sports guidelines.

Foreign-based players are expected to start checking into camp from tonight.

However, Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga and Montreal Impact and the team’s skipper Victor Wanyama will miss the clash.

The team will kick off residential training on Monday, ahead of the friendly match set to be played on Friday at Nyayo Stadium.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya).

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, South Africa), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya).

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya.

