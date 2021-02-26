Harambee Stars Line-up Three Friendlies Ahead Of Clash With Mo Salah’s Egypt

Kenya will play three friendly games against South Sudan and Tanzania before they face Egypt in the final rounds of the 2022 AFCON qualifiers in March.

In the first encounter, the Harambee Stars will take on South Sudan on March 13th before facing Tanzania twice on March 15th and 18th in Nairobi.

With just two rounds to the end of the qualifying matches, Kenya lie third with three points from three draws and are as good as out of contention for a spot in the 2022 showpiece to be hosted by Cameroon.

The game against Egypt will take place on March 22nd in Nairobi before they travel to Lome to face Togo on March 30th.

Record African champions, Egypt, boast a galaxy of stars within their rank including Liverpool winger Mo Salah.

Salah missed the first leg fixture played in Alexandria last year, but is expected to feature in the second leg as they seek to get their campaign firmly back on track.

In the meantime, 28 local-based players have been called up and have kicked off preparations for the hard but doable task ahead.

