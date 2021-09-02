Off Colour Harambee Stars Held By Uganda

Harambee Stars march to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 started off poorly after the team was held to a boring barren draw by Uganda Cranes at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

In a group that contains Mali and Rwanda, it will now be hard for Stars to steady their ship as their next game will be away in Kigali.

Mali already won their first game against Rwanda 1-0 and are currently leading Group E.

Harambee Stars draw adds to their mystery as they also failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations set for Cameroon next year.

