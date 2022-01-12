in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Forward Ovella Ochieng Joins Township Rollers

Ovella Ochieng
Ovella Ochieng [Photo/Courtesy]

Harambee Stars forward Ovella Ochieng has joined Township Rollers of Botswana on a one-year contract.

Ochieng previously played for Kariobangi Sharks in Kenya, Vasalund in Sweden and Marumo Gallants in South Africa.

The 22-year-old is capped ten times by the Harambee Stars.

He made his international debut for Kenya in 2016.

He scored his first-ever goal in his career in the match against New Zealand in Intercontinental Cup held in India. Kenya won 2–1.

After a long spell in the cold, Ovella was handed a new lease of life after sealing a move to South African Premier Soccer League outfit Marumo Gallants on a season-long deal.

Ovella joined the club on the Bosman rule after running down his contract at Swedish side Vasalunds IF back in June and has been in Kenya getting in shape for the new season.

Ovella Ochieng

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

