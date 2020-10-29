Harambee Stars Defender Brian Onyango Joins South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns

Harambee Stars defender Brian Onyango Mandela has joined South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Onyango, 26, was a free agent; he penned a three-year deal with the multiple South African league winners with a two-year option to extend.

The former Tusker FC player first moved to South Africa 2012 after signing for Santos FC.

He last played for Maritzburg United in the South African top flight, now known as Supersport Premiership, till last season when he was released.

Onyango missed the 2019 AFCON in Egypt after sustaining a knee injury, but he has since recovered and is back with Harambee Stars.

His last duty for Stars was against Zambia in an international friendly which Kenya won 2-1.

