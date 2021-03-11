Harambee Stars Coach Ghost Mulee Bereaved

Kenya senior men’s national football team, the Harambee Stars, coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has lost his sister Teresia Kalundu.

Ghost posted a photo on IG standing next to Kalundu’s body in a coffin with a message, “fare thy well my sister Teresia Kalundu Munyui.”

The coach has been preparing home-based Stars for AFCON 2022 qualifying double header against Egypt and Togo later this month.

Stars will play South Sudan in a friendly on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium.

The team will play two more build-ups against Tanzania before they host Egypt on March 25.

