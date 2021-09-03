VIDEO: Harambee Stars Arrive In Kigali

Harambee Stars are already in Kigali, Rwanda for their second FIFA World Cup Qatar 2020 qualifying game against the hosts on Sunday.

The team left Nairobi immediately after frustrating barren draw against Uganda in their Group E opener at the Nyayo Stadium.

Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee remained optimistic despite heavy criticism after a lacklustre performance against the Cranes.

“To me I see the draw as one point gained, not two lost,” said Mulee.

Rwanda who lost 1-0 to Mali away in Morocco on Wednesday will be hoping to bank on home advantage to record their first win.

