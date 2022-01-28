Blow As Harambee Starlets Withdraw From AWCON Qualifiers

Harambee Starlets have withdrawn from the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, Awcon qualifiers.

Starlets were to face Uganda’s Crested Cranes in the final round qualifiers set for February for a spot in the tournament set for Morocco.

But according to Uganda’s football body, Fufa, their Kenyan counterparts, Fkf wrote to Caf, the continental football body, withdrawing the team.

No reason has been given yet.

Starlerts had already started preparing for double header by entering camp on Tuesday this week.

Kenyan football is currently under the Fkf Caretaker Committee after the government disbanded the Fkf executive last year over alleged fraud.

However, world football body, Fifa is adamant they do not recognise the Caretaker Committee.

This means both Fifa and Caf still communicates with the disbanded office.

