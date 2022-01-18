Harambee Starlets Hunting For Head Coach

Harambee Starlets are hunting for a head coach ahead of a crucial Awcon qualifier against Uganda in a month’s time.

Starlets were previously under the tutelage of Vihiga Queen’s head coach Charles Okere who led them to a 15-1 aggregate win over South Sudan in the first round of the qualifiers.

Okere has, however, reportedly refused to continue with the work under the FKF Caretaker Committee.

Read: Harambee Starlets Keeper Lilian Awuor Lands France Deal

According to a close source, the former Tusker FC assistant coach was contacted but declined to work under the new management.

Starlets need to beat Uganda to qualify for the continental showpiece set for Morocco this year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...