Harambee Starlets Coach David Ouma Dismissed

Harambee Starlerts have parted ways with head coach David Ouma.

Charles Okere, previously assistant coach at Kenyan Premier League side Tusker FC, replaces him with immediate effect.

Godfrey Oduor who is assistant coach of another KPL outfit KCB and Mildred Cheche will deputise Okere.

Starlets are presently preparing for a friendly against Shepolopolo of Zambia.

Ouma is best remembered for guiding Starlerts to their first Africa Women Cup of Nations in 2016.

