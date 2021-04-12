Harambee Starlets Coach David Ouma Dismissed

Harambee Starlerts have parted ways with head coach David Ouma.

Charles Okere, previously assistant coach at Kenyan Premier League side Tusker FC, replaces him with immediate effect.

Godfrey Oduor who is assistant coach of another KPL outfit KCB and Mildred Cheche will deputise Okere.

Starlets are presently preparing for a friendly against Shepolopolo of Zambia.

Coach Okere, whose appointment takes effect immediately, will replace David Ouma who has parted ways with the Federation on mutual consent. — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) April 12, 2021

Ouma is best remembered for guiding Starlerts to their first Africa Women Cup of Nations in 2016.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu