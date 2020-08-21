Hang Me In Broad Daylight If Kazi Mtaani Funds Are Embezzled – PS Hinga Says

Housing Principal Secretary (PS) Charles Hinga has said that Kazi Mtaani funds will not be lost through corrupt dealings.

The PS was responding to a Twitter user who said that the funds meant for the initiative launched in informal settlements will be lost the same way COVID-19 funds were squandered.

“If you are shocked by Coronavirus billionaires, wait until you hear the story Kazi Mtaani billionaires. They are the same people but they have different names for their billions,” Joshua K. Njenga wrote.

But according to the PS, his ministry has in place measures safeguarding the Sh10 billion funds.

Should any money be misappropriated, PS Hinga said he will take the fall for it.

“On this one, it won’t happen. If you find any, I’m ready to be hanged @ Uhuru Park in broad daylight (sic),” he said.

In fact, he noted that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been invited to probe chiefs said to have stolen from the beneficiaries.

Asked why youths have been holding demonstrations in various counties due to non-payment of funds, the PS said they are required to provide the right credentials.

“They have a responsibility to provide the right credentials, insread of demos they should be fixing their details. This is payment of Cohort 2 for 1 week worked. 90,5% had no issues. Numbers don’t lie. As soon as they fix their credentials we pay them immediately,” he continued.

Last week, PS Hinga assured the youth that legitimate claims will be processed and paid out.

“Payments for workers under the Kazi Mtaani Programme are made via mobile money and it has been noted that some workers’ details may have had errors which resulted in their payments not going through,” he said.

The programme, spearheaded by the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, is in 23 informal settlements.

In the first phase, 26,148 youths were enlisted.

Initially, they were meant to receive a daily stipend of Sh653 but that has since gone down to Sh450 per day.

Already, more than Sh1 billion has been spent in implementing Phase one of the initiative.

