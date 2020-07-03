Handcuffed COVID-19 Positive Man Escapes From Health Facility In Nandi

Yesterday, a COVID-19 patient escaped from Nandi Hills Sub-County Hospital while in handcuffs.

According to K24, the man had been arrested for robbery with violence and while in custody at Tinderet Police Station, he was tested and found to have the deadly virus after 24 hours.

Apparently, the suspect was supposed to appear before Kapsabet Law Courts on Wednesday but it was postponed due to his COVID-19 status.

Reports indicate that the suspect was taken to Nandi Hills facility for isolation but he escaped under unclear circumstances. With handcuffs on him, the facility was also manned by four police officers raising more questions on how the suspect managed an escape.

All the exit and entry points to the facility were under tight security but there were no indications of the man running away with handcuffs on.

This has been confirmed by Nandi Hills OCPD David Nyabuto who indicated that a man hunt had been launched to trace him since there is fear in the region of the suspect infecting other residents.

“We’ll do everything possible to re-arrest him because he poses a health risk to Tinderet residents, and Kenyans at large. We understand that the suspect broke the handcuffs on him and escaped through one of the isolation facility’s windows. Most likely he used a route that wasn’t manned by the police officers,” the OCPD is quoted by the publication.

As of yesterday, COVID-19 case in the country stood at 6,941 with 152 fatalities and over 2000 recoveries.

