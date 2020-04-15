Hand Wazito Title To Represent Kenya In Continental Football, Gor Mahia Are Broke, Says Ricardo Badoer

Wazito FC owner Ricardo Badoer has urged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to hand them the Kenyan Premier League title if the season will not be completed over Coronavirus.

According to Badoer, Wazito deserves the title because “we are the only team in Kenya that is well run.”

“What are the other teams going to do? They don’t have any money, let Nick (Mwendwa) give us the league so that when the league starts next season we can go represent Kenya in continental football,” the Dubai based businessman told Madgoat TV.

Before suspension of the 2019-20 season, Wazito were placed 13th in the log table with 20 points – 34 points off leaders Gor Mahia.

Incase the league will fail to resume, FKF president Nick Mwendwa explained that according to regulations, the team that led the log at the midway mark will be crowned champions, in this case Gor Mahia.

For the past four seasons, Gor Mahia have represented Kenya in continental football amidst constant financial problems, and Badoer feels they don’t deserve the opportunity.

“Is Gor Mahia playing their players yet? No, they never pay their players,” Badoer said in jest.

Gor Mahia players have gone four months now without salary.

Wazito on the other hand has pladged to continue paying full salary to their players dispute the harsh economic times occassioned by the coronavirus.

