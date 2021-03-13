Ex-EACC Boss Halakhe Waqo In Trouble After Snubbing Parliamentary Committee Summons Twice

Former EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo is in trouble with legislators after he declined to appear before the Public Investment Committee (PIC) for a second time.

Mr Waqo was supposed to appear before the Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir-led committee on Friday but was a no-show.

He instead called the committee clerk saying he would not make it.

Mr Nassir warned that they will be forced to issue summons compelling the former EACC boss to appear.

“He was supposed to be our next witness but he has called the clerk to say that he is not coming. I have told the clerk not to accept any more phone calls from him and he should write to the committee,” Mr Nassir said.

“This is the second time he has failed to appear before this committee. If he fails to appear next time, this committee will be forced to issue summons that he actually be brought here.”

Standing Orders dictate that if a witness snubs summons at least three times, the committee can write to the police to arrest and avail the witness.

Mr Waqo was mentioned by Aszure Commercial Services director, Zubeda Nyamlondo, who told the committee that he helped secure a Sh347 million loan from First Community Bank.

“The bank needed security to give us the huge amount of money we requested. Waqo gave us the assurance and we included him as a director.

“The bank needed security or assurance. Waqo came on board as a surety and I wrote a letter introducing him as a signatory. The letter was to provide for three people to sign the loan.”

The furniture supplies company won a tender to supply 50,000 boxes of KN95 each at Sh690 to Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

MPs are seeking to establish whether Mr Waqo was the owner of the company and only used Ms Nyamlondo to deceive the public.

The lawmakers are also looking to establish why the company which has an account with Kenya Commercial Bank sought a loan from First Community Bank.

