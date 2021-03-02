Ex-EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo To Be Grilled By MPs Over Sh347 Million Kemsa Tender

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Halakhe Waqo is set to appear before the Public Investments Committee (PIC) over his alleged connection with an irregular Kemsa tender.

Mr Wako was named by Assure Commercial Services Limited director, Zubeda Nyamlondo, as a loan guarantor from First Community Bank.

It was after the furniture supplies company secured a Sh347 million tender with the government agency that Mr Wako who is currently the chairman of the universities fund board, helped unlock funding for the local purchase order (LPO).

He is said to have assisted Assure Commercial Services with Sh200million from the lender.

“The bank needed security to give us the huge amount of money we requested. Waqo gave us the assurance and we included him as a director.

“The bank needed security or assurance. Waqo came on board as a surety and I wrote a letter introducing him as a signatory. The letter was to provide for three people to sign the loan,” Nyamlondo told the Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir-led committee.

MPs reached the decision to summon the former EACC boss as they read mischief of powerful individuals influencing the allocation of multi-billion tenders at the agency.

Waqo will be questioned on the line of possible collusion to aid and abett crime.

