Humble Pie! Haji Manara Joins Yanga After Leaving Rivals Simba

Controversial former Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has pulled a shocker after unexpectedly joining arch rivals Yanga SC in the same capacity.

Simba SC and Yanga SC are Tanzania’s most successful clubs and arch rivals; crossing over from one to another in any position is seldom and acrimonious.

But Haji, who recently left Simba after falling out with the hierarchy, swallowed his own words, having previously sworn never ever to join Yanga however much money they offer him.

“Over my dead body,” Haji once said in a live interview with a local radio station.

The wise men from the East once said, "your stomach is your age mate." pic.twitter.com/UzBrKdLaNa — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) August 25, 2021

Famed for popularising Simba across Africa with his wit and charm, Haji went back on his word, signing for Simba to join their communications division on Tuesday.

Haji’s dad is regarded a Yanga legend, while his wife is a known Yanga supporter.

