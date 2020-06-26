in SPORTS

Hail Liverpool, The Premier League Champions

Liverpool are the 2019-20 Premier League champions!

The Reds, who have been fearless in the campaign, were confirmed kings of England after their closest challengers Manchester City fell 1-2 at Chelsea Thursday night.

The result meant the Jurgen Klopp’s well oiled machine build an insurmountable 23-point gap at the peak of the log with seven rounds of matches to spare.

This is the earliest a team has won the Premeir League.

Liverpool, who last won the title in 1990, only needed a point out of the remaining fixtures to secure the much awaited 19th league crown.

The club now boasts three major titles; the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool is still a global trend on Twitter and Kenyans, who are diehard Premier League fans, have been part of it.

Here are a few of their tweets:

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

