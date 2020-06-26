Hail Liverpool, The Premier League Champions

Liverpool are the 2019-20 Premier League champions!

🤩 C H A M P I O N S 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6Ep1c82V3c — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

The Reds, who have been fearless in the campaign, were confirmed kings of England after their closest challengers Manchester City fell 1-2 at Chelsea Thursday night.

The result meant the Jurgen Klopp’s well oiled machine build an insurmountable 23-point gap at the peak of the log with seven rounds of matches to spare.

This is the earliest a team has won the Premeir League.

7 – Liverpool have won the @premierleague title with seven games still left to play – this is the earliest title victory in English top-flight history in terms of remaining matches when crowned champions. Romped. pic.twitter.com/q3KUSEJJJy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2020

Liverpool, who last won the title in 1990, only needed a point out of the remaining fixtures to secure the much awaited 19th league crown.

The club now boasts three major titles; the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Champions of England 🏆

Champions of Europe 🏆

Champions of the World 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IW0Cuj4qCE — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Liverpool is still a global trend on Twitter and Kenyans, who are diehard Premier League fans, have been part of it.

Here are a few of their tweets:

Amazing feeling seeing LIVERPOOL win the PREMIER LEAGUE. Congrats @LFC pic.twitter.com/ChTCjKEZIn — CHAMP19NS (@EricNjiiru) June 25, 2020

Ohhhhhhhh Campione

The one and only

We're Liverpool! They said our days were numbered, we're not famous any more

But Scousers rule all over like we've always done before Ohhhhhhhh Campione

The one and only

We're Liverpool!! pic.twitter.com/x2oMatE9rE — Greg Mulemi (@Mulemig) June 25, 2020