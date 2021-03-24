Hacker Who Took Over Jambojet’s Instagram Account Now Scamming Users

Low-cost career Jambojet’s Instagram account got hacked a few weeks ago resulting in the loss of all Jambojet’s content on the app. As if that is not enough, the hacker is now using the account profile and other variations of the company’s official name to scam users.

The hacker maintained the company’s logo and details and is now posing as the airline recruiting influencers.

In screenshots shared with Nairobi Gossip, users shared how the hacker uses the account to DM them of “influencer gigs’ with plans to start making immediate payments. After requesting the users to share the photos, they request for the influencer’s phone number. From the chats, it seems the hacker initiates a sim swap and asks the user to send them the pin received which they claim is to be used in feeding their details into the system. Once the sim swap is done, the users’ phone details are compromised where the hacker then proceeds to steal from their Mpesa and other wallets.

Read: Jambojet, KAA Lose Instagram Accounts to Hackers

In other instances, the hacker requests for the influencer’s account passwords under the guise of linking their accounts in order to make promotional content. Once the influencer shares the password, they lose their Instagram accounts.





A number of users have identified the hacker to be a user going by the name “Simba Zora” and are now requesting everyone to report the account.

Since announcing that the account was hacked, JamboJet has not issued any other statements regarding the matter.

