Hacker Leaks Transnational Bank Customer Data

An anonymous hacker has leaked data from the Transnational bank which has been offline for a couple of days now.

This was revealed via a twitter account going by the username @SzandorTigris. The alleged hacker promised yesterday that he would share sensitive information today and true to his word, he has shared a Google drive link that contains data from Transnational bank including customer data.

According to the alleged hacker, Transnational bank have been telling their customers that they are migrating their systems and even went offline to prove this. He, however, warns that the bank should tell the truth before he unmasks them.

In what seems like the bank’s failure to do so, the Twitter user sent out a tweet that time was up, before he went ahead to share a link to the sensitive files.

Transnational bank has since come back online, apologizing for downtime on their end.

It is still not clear what the hacker intends to achieve by his actions.

