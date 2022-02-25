Hacker Group Anonymous Declares Cyber War against Russian Gov’t

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the hacking collective ‘Anonymous’ have announced a “cyber war” against the Russian government.

“The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. The Russian armed forces are preparing a large-scale bombing operation in the capital of Ukraine,” the Anonymous hacker group tweeted on Friday.

The group said that it had managed to take down Russia’s national TV channel, RT News for spreading propaganda. At the time of writing this article, the website is still down.

“#Anonymous is currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. Our operations are targeting the Russian government. There is an inevitability that the private sector will most likely be affected too. While this account cannot claim to speak for the whole” Anonymous tweeted on its official page.

The group also confirmed that it had interfered with a number of ISPs to disrupt military data.

“Russian ISPs are having a hard time: Russian ISPs DOWN Com2Com http://com2com.ru DOWN PTT-Teleport Moscow http://ptt.ru DOWN RELCOM http://relcom.ru DOWN SOVAM Teleport http://sovam.com DOWN.” the group added.

Anonymous further said that their aim was to help Ukrainians who were afraid of speaking out against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to fear of reprisals.

On Thursday, major Russian websites were targeted by a distributed denial-of-service attack, perhaps in retribution for previous DDoS strikes on Ukrainian websites.

Putin announced on February 24 that Russian troops would be conducting a specific military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region. According to the country’s prime minister, Russia’s military intervention intends to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine. He urged Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms and leave the conflict zone.

