Guyanese Fugitive Arrested at JKIA Extradited to US Over Drug Trafficking

On the night of Saturday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) deported a foreigner wanted by the US government.

Christopher Richard Spencer, a Guyanese national, was detained soon after landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday, said DCI boss George Kinoti.

He had flown in from Sao Paulo, in the southeast of Brazil.

“The Guyanese national who was arrested two days ago at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been deported to the United States to face justice. Christopher Richard Spencer, was deported last night to the U.S via a New York-bound flight,” said Kinoti.

“The fugitive who is wanted by the U.S government for drug-related charges was arrested shortly after arrival in the country from Sao Paulo, in Southeastern Brazil.”

DRUG TRAFFICKING FUGITIVE DEPORTED TO THE UNITED STATES The Guyanese national who was arrested two days ago at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, has been deported to the United States to face justice. Christopher Richard Spencer, was deported last night to the pic.twitter.com/Uoqclk3ajp — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 19, 2022

Spencer is reported to have collaborated with a gang that imported cocaine into the United States and other countries.

He is accused of smuggling 1.5 kg of cocaine into the United States through his shoe luggage in 2015.

He was first arrested in 2016 after being apprehended with the package, but was freed.

In March 2017, a warrant for his arrest was issued, which he allegedly violated once more.

“Again, he violated pre-trial conditions of non-appearance and change of address without reporting, leading to another warrant which was issued on March 19, 2018,” stated the DCI.

The fugitive had been on the run since March 2018, when the DCI apprehended him at JKIA Airport.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...