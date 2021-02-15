Gusii Stadium To Be Renamed In Honour of Late Veteran Politician Simeon Nyachae

The government will rename Gusii Stadium located in Kisii County in honour of the late veteran politician Simeon Nyachae, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday.

Speaking during a funeral service for Nyachae at the Gusii Stadium, the Head of State said the Stadium will be upgraded to international standards and renamed Simeon Nyachae Stadium.

To support the project, the President said the national government will allocate Ksh150 million to facilitate the upgrade through the Kisii County Government.

At the same time, President Kenyatta directed the Sports Ministry to establish a Sports Academy at Nyanturago Stadium located in Nyachae’s Nyaribari Chache home constituency.

The academy will be renamed after legendary athlete Nyantika Mayoro who passed on in February 2019.

The former finance minister will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at his Nyosia village this afternoon.

Other high profile leaders who attended the funeral service include Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Kisii Governor James Ongwae and a number of Members of Parliament from the region.

The leaders shunned 2022 succession politics and the debate around the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that are synonymous with burials of high profile individuals.

Nyachae died on February 1, 2021, at the Nairobi Hospital aged 88.

The deceased was born in Nyaribari, in Kisii County on 6 February 1932 to the then powerful colonial chief, Musa Nyandusi.

The influential politician retired from active politics in 2007 after he failed to clinch the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat.

He contested for presidency in 2002 on the Ford People party ticket but lost to retired President Mwai Kibaki of the then-popular National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) coalition.

Nyachae was first elected Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Chache in 1992. He first served as Minister for Agriculture and later in 1998 President Moi appointed him to head the finance ministry.

The wealthy Nyachae family has interests in banking, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

