Gunshots In Turkana As Residents Protest After Governor’s Convoy Allegedly Killed Kid – Video

Police in Turkana have been forced to open fire against residents protesting after a convoy of a governor from South Sudan knocked down a child, killing him on the spot.

The residents of Kalobeyei Settlement Scheme were protesting outside a police station near the border of Kenya and South Sudan, demanding justice for the young one.

The convoy allegedly belonged to Governor for Eastern Equatorial State of South Sudan, Louis Lobong Lojore.

The Kalobeyei Settlement Scheme was opened in 2013, following a continuous influx of South Sudanese refugees, after renewed conflict broke out in South Sudan.

Several people in a clip shared online were seen scampering for safety, while others stood unmoved by the gunshots.

No major incidence of injury has been reported from the chaotic protests.

