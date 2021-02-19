Gun Used To Shoot DCJ Mwilu’s Bodyguard Linked To Three Githurai Robbery Incidents

A Ceska pistol used to shoot deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s bodyguard in 2017, was also used in three other shooting incidents, a court heard on Wednesday.

Testifying before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani, Police superintendent Mwendawiro said a ballistic examination showed that the pistol had been used.

“I examined both the bullets and cartridges and were of 9 x 19mm calibre, I also found that a Ceska pistol was used and the pistol had been used in another three robbery incidences in Githurai Kimbo area,” the court heard.

Mwendawiro also noted that the spent cartridges and bullets were from the same gun.

“I did a comparison between the bullets and the cartridges and I realized that they were fired from one gun, the gun was involved in other shooting incidents in Githurai 45 according to police charge registration number 266/228/2017, 266/344/2017 and 266/341/2017,” he continued.

In his testimony, Mwendawiro said that the firearm was submitted to him by DCI officers from Buruburu police station.

He said, “The pistol registration number 85b/ serial number G82/69 was submitted by the DCI Buruburu on November 17/2017 according to OB number 40/16/1/2017.”

Four suspects; James Wachira Kibe, Eric Njuguna Kamau and Evaryncy Shivachi, alias Evans Khalif, are facing robbery with violence charges.

They are accused of robbing Police constable Titus Musyoka of his pistol, Sh200,000 and a magazine loaded with bullets on the night of October 24, 2017, along Ngong Road opposite Impala Club in Dagoreti, Nairobi.

The suspects have entered their not guilty pleas.

Musyoka told the court that the incident took place moments after leaving the Supreme Court.

He had just picked up a child from Montessori academy and dropped them home when he was robbed at gunpoint.

He then drove to Coptic Hospital area in a blue Toyota Prado to pick up some flowers from a Mr Kiragu who he had known for over 10 years.

“I arrived at the garden and I found Kiragu and his two employees but Kiragu informed me that the plants I wanted to purchase (bottom brass and others) were few. He advised me that they were present at the next garden,” he recalled.

It was at the next garden that he got shot.

“I asked them how many they had loaded when I had a gunshot. I heard the second gunshot and found out I had been shot and was bleeding in the left jaw and the left shoulder,” he said, adding that he dropped to the ground and played dead.

“I pretended that I had died. A man came, picked my gun and left,” he added.

His assailants, he said, fled the scene in a motorbike.

