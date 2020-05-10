Gun-totting Man Arrested In Thindigua Residential Area After Shooting At Police Officers 16 Times

There was gun drama at Coral Bell Apartments in Thindigua, Kiambu County, after a man engaged police in a 2-hour shoot-out on Saturday night.

Reports indicate that officers who were responding to a tip-off from a member of the public had raided the Coral Bell apartments to arrest revellers who were holed in an unbridled house party in utter defiance of the 7pm to 5am curfew.

The police officers had a tough time disarming the man and the men in uniform ducked for cover severally before arresting him.

The man reportedly shot at the officers 16 times.

Residents followed the drama from their corridors and balconies.

Read: “Fake Policeman” Joshua Waiganjo Arrested For Violating Curfew Orders

But Kiambu OCPD Kimani Mutugo told Citizen TV that the police had been tipped-off by a member of the public who reported hearing gunshots coming from one of the apartments.

On arriving at the scene, Mutugo said, the man opened fire against the officers.

The police boss said the cause of the incident is yet to be established but investigations are underway.

The OCPD didn’t reveal the identity of the man.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu