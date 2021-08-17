Gun Licence Applicants To Undergo Mandatory Mental Test In New Law

Gun licence applicants will have to undergo a mandatory mental test if proposed changes to the Firearms Act sail through.

The changes have already been backed by he National Assembly’s Administration and National Security Committee, which overruled objections by Interior Ministry.

“The committee recommends that a person who seeks to acquire a firearm licence shall undergo a mandatory mental examination before acquiring the firearm and at any other period from time to time,” said the committee chair and Limuru MP Peter Mwathi.

According to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, the requirement is already taken care of in the existing laws.

The National Gun Owners Association also backed the changes, saying that they would lead to better compliance, cooperation and coordination of security.

Under the current law, the Firearms Licensing Board (FLB) in Kenya is responsible for regulating, licensing and controlling the manufacture, transportation, importation, exportation, repair, sale, storage, possession, and use of ammunition, firearms, airguns and destructive devices.

For one to own a gun in Kenya, he/she must be 21 years old and above and must provide a Certificate of good conduct from the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Psychiatric report from a government hospital and a Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC).

A licenced gun holder could lose his/her licence for, msusing a gun while drunk, failing to renew their license, careless storage that may cause harm to the public, removing the gun’s serial number and when a holder is a threat to public safety.

