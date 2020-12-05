Gumzo Unveils Online Platform for Tutors to Support Online Education During The Pandemic Period

After successfully piloting “Gumzo For Schools”, a video conferencing system designed specifically for e-learning in Africa; Usiku Games has enhanced its platform to allow tutors to continue providing private tuition as the government announces a return to the school schedule for January 2021.

Dubbed “Gumzo For Tutors”, the platform enables professional Tutors to host online lessons with a real classroom experience. Tutors will be able to pick up students for the online classes based on their expertise and an online schedule without worrying about their location:

With a 14-day free trial, Tutors register using their mobile numbers for verification purposes and safety. They will then proceed to create a customized classroom using their accounts and invite students to begin a session. All calls are encrypted ensuring that all calls are private and protected.

Read: Google Meet Adds Chromecast For TV Screen Video Conferencing

Usiku Games founder and CEO, Jay Sapiro says the platform is secure, reliable, and easy to access for both the Tutors and the students. The mobile verification system for registered numbers ensures that the right Tutors join the platform to avoid any scams or cyber-attacks that have been rampant during this Covid-19 Pandemic.

Tutors can record their sessions and use them later for class reviews or send to students who cannot attend lessons in real-time:

The files from the recordings are secure and stored in the universal MP4 format that can be replayed on a wide variety of devices.

Read also: Google Rolls Out Video Conferencing Feature on Gmail as They Take on Zoom

Gumzo for Schools and Gumzo for Tutors are enhancements of Africa’s first web-based video-conferencing platform known as Gumzo. It was developed two months into the Covid-19 pandemic by Kenyan developers at Usiku Games.

Gumzo uses local phone number verification and real-names to ensure a safe environment for all users. Meeting hosts can review the live video, name, and phone number of each attendee before allowing them into the classroom.

Gumzo users across Africa are enjoying better quality calls, due to the low latency of the high-speed broadband in Africa. Shapiro says that with their servers right here on the continent, users can enjoy quick and seamless connections.

Read also: Whatsapp to Introduce Video and Voice Calls for Desktop Version

During this Covid-19 lockdown, more than ever, families and friends are using video conferencing for social gatherings, and not just business meetings.

Gumzo also supports fun times for users, allowing groups to watch shared movies and play live party games with loved ones on the calls. Gumzo games include board games and collaborative jigsaw puzzles and other fun entertainment.

There are already more than 350 million internet-connected smartphones across Africa. Most of them that run on Android and IOS are compatible to use Gumzo, which is purely mobile browser-based, so there are no downloads or plugins to be installed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu