Step By Step Guide: How To File Your Court Case Online

Kenya’s Judiciary yesterday announced that citizens in Nairobi will from July 1, 2020, be required to file their court cases online. This will be made possible by the new Electronic Filing System (E-filing).

Registration

In order to file your case, certain parties will be required to register themselves on the E-filing court platform, https://efiling.court.go.ke/ so that they can access and log into the Judiciary system. The parties include

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

Members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK)

The Police

Members of the public

Once you are on the page, choose the account type such as Law Firm, Individual, Organization or State. If you choose Individual

Fill in your details Activate your account. Check spam mail for your notification if you do not find it on your primary inbox. Update the account details and you will be logged in.

Once you are in, you can upload your documents, check the court fees, and submit the necessary files to the registry online. The statement indicates that if you are able to upload or attach files as well as access the internet, then you are good to go. This means you can use any device, be it your mobile phone, laptop, tablet or Personal Computer (PC).

Procedure for Filing a case:-

Click on ‘File new case’ Enter the correct details of the parties and then click ‘next’ Ensure that each document has been scanned and labelled correctly From the drop down menu, select the document to be uploaded and attach it from the storage location (hard disc/flash drive) Upload the document into the e-filing system Pay the amount assessed into the MPESA Paybill number 553388 and use the unique account number that is indicated on the invoice. (It starts with Letter ‘E’) You will receive a confirmation message from KCB, upon which the system will auto-generate a case number. Indicate the generated case number on your documents Print out the Electronic Receipt and keep it for future visits to the court to enable the cashier issue an official receipt and subsequent stamping of your documents.

The courts have embraced the use of ICT to perform court duties such as using Zoom for court sessions. There have been a few complaints here and there, but so far, the systems seem to be working well.

There are plans to launch a court recording transcription system although the system is already up and running. Chief Justice David Maraga will be launching the E-filing system officially in July but you can start using it to familiarize yourself with the new process.

