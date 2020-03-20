Lavington Security Guard Linked To Murder Of UoN Student Granted Ksh1 Million Cash Bail

Spencer Kipkorir Kosgey, the Lavington Security Supervisor linked to the murder of a University of Nairobi student, has been released on Ksh1 million bail.

In a ruling delivered on Friday by Milimani Senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, Kosgey was granted an alternative bond of Ksh1 million and a surety of similar amount.

The court ordered the suspect to be reporting to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Office at Kilimani daily until a decision is made whether he will face criminal charges or not.

The court rejected an application by the DCI to hold the suspect for five more days so as to complete recording witness statements.

At the same time, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions said the suspect is likely to face murder charges.

The suspect was arrested on March 11 over the death of the student identified as Elisha Otieno Odeng alias Ras.

Ras succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by Lavington Security guards led by their supervisor at the institution on the evening of Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Kosgey’s arrest followed protests by the University of Nairobi students.

While condemning their colleague’s killing, the students torched some buildings in the institution.

The torched buildings were abandoned hostels commonly known as prefabs.

Speaking to a local daily, Samuel Ayoma, a student leader, said that the guards clobbered the student and abandoned him at the Central Park, near the main campus.

“The guards claim the student was a goon, yet we know him as a fellow comrade,” said Ayoma.

