Guard Accused Of Breaking Into A Foreign High Commissioner’s Kileleshwa Residence Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a security guard accused of breaking into a foreign High Commissioner’s residence and stealing valuables.

According to the DCI, Brian Mbache Libasi was traced to his hideout at Mwembeni area in Kibra.

He is accused of having broken into the envoy’s Kileleshwa residence on June 23 while on duty.

“The sleuths have been pursuing the culprit, a former security guard who was on duty on the fateful day at the High Commissioner’s residence in Kileleshwa, ” said DCI.

DCI said sleuths recovered all household items reported to have been stolen during the incident.

“Two carpets, a gas cooker, an LG fridge, shoes, bedsheets, curtains, a coffee table, a TV stand, a laptop among other items that were recovered from the suspect’s house have been retained as exhibits, ” said DCI.

The suspect will be arraigned today.

