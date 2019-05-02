GSU Officers Deployed To Tharaka Nithi After OCS, Chief Were Hacked To Death

The government has deployed General Service Unit (GSU) officers to Kamahindi area after residents hacked to death Chuka Officer Commanding Station (OCS).

The OCS in Tharaka-Nithi Joseph Kinyua was among four other people who were killed by angry residents, after going to investigate the murder of a chief, Mr Mayau Mukengu.

Kinyua was murdered alongside another officer who had accompanied him to the scene of the murder, in a bid to investigate the case.

The chief, Mr Mukengu, was slashed to pieces on Tuesday evening and his remains burnt to ashes by residents of Kamaindi location.

According to reports, the residents gruesomely killed the chief following the revelation that he had a hand in the murder of a man who died in 2018.

The Chief had gone to settle a case when the suspects attacked him with pangas before setting his body on fire.

It has been revealed that the resident were angered after the chief’s brother, Gikware Mukengu, detained some goats belonging to a resident, Gitonga Kibuibe.

The deceased, Kibuibe went missing in December 2018 and his skeleton found in the nearby River Thuci three weeks ago.

Following the killings, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of the OCS and the chief.

Appearing before Senior Magistrate Rachel Kahara, on Thursday, the five, three men and two women were ordered to remain in detention to allow the prosecution to complete their investigation.

The prosecution was allowed 15 days to complete the investigations.

The prosecution has noted that it is considering to charge the five suspects with the murder of the chief and the OCS.

