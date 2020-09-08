GSU Officers Deployed In Migori As Tension Heightens Over Obado Ouster

General Service Unit (GSU) officers have been deployed in Migori County following heightened tension over the ouster of governor Okoth Obado.

This comes moments before the MCAs table a motion to impeach the governor, which was initiated by the ODM Party.

Last week, ODM resolved to impeach the governor after being charged with corruption and barred from office.

“Due to corruption charges leveled against Governor Okoth Obado & the decision by the court to bar him from accessing his office, the party in consultations with County MCAs has resolved to have a motion of impeachment against the governor initiated immediately & have the Dep. Governor take over,” read a statement from ODM.

The party also accused Obado of raising funds to fuel violence in the county to scuttle the impeachment process.

Further, the party indicated that it would furnish the government with names of Migori CECs, directors of different departments, contractors, chief officers, MCAs, officials and suppliers who are currently involved in raising money and diverting public funds to fuel violence in the county.

“Those CECs, directors, suppliers contractors and county assembly officials are currently holed up Nairobi, Kisumu and Migori. As soon as we forward those names, we will expect the police to act with speed to arrest the individuals so that law and order can be maintained and justice not subverted in Migori,” the statement added.

Obado who is facing a Ksh73.4 million graft case was released on Monday, August 31, 2020 on Ksh8.75 million cash bail or Ksh20 million bond.

In a ruling by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, Obado was barred from accessing Migori County office until the case is concluded just like his counterparts Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal (Samburu) facing similar charges.

The Magistrate also granted Obado’s children, who are also facing graft charges, bail as follows: Ocholla Okoth (Ksh2.5million), Scarlet Susan Okoth (Ksh3million), Jerry Zachary Okoth and Everline Adhiambo Zachary Ksh2million each.

Other suspects in the case said to be Obado’s proxies were granted cash bail ranging from Ksh2 million to Ksh8.25 million. The accused were ordered to deposit their passports in court.

Obado was arrested alongside his four children on August 26 after surrendering to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Kisii for questioning over the alleged embezzlement of public funds.

The accused denied all the counts of graft at the Migori county government on Friday when they were arraigned.

