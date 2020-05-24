2 GSU Officers Arrested Transporting Bhang Worth Ksh15 Million In A Gov’t Vehicle [Photos]

Two General Service Unit (GSU) officers have been nabbed transporting 600 kilogrammes of bhang valued at Ksh15 million in a government vehicle at Gotu in Isiolo County.

The armed officers, sergeant Shariff Mohammed and constable Patrick Kinyua both attached to Mariara Police Station in Meru County were arrested by a multi-agency team while transporting the narcotics from Moyale on Sunday.

The police acting on a tip-off seized the bhang that was wrapped in polythene bags and packed in sacs in the Toyota pick-up truck.

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi said the security teams also arrested three civilians in a Toyota Prado that was trailing the government truck and recovered more bhang.

The three were identified as Mohamed Adam Dida alias Samaki, Mohamed Abdirahman and Barack Abdullahi.

Another suspect escaped arrest during the ambush.

Shambi said the three civilians were among locals wanted for drug trafficking.

A source intimated to this desk that the Prado usually ferries the narcotic before exchanging to the police vehicle.

The five are in custody and are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Shambi warned police officers tainting the government image by engaging in illegal businesses saying their days are numbered.

“We will not spare anyone and officers caught in drug business, the will be severely dealt with,” he said.

Police are notorious for aiding drug trafficking in the area.

Last December, a police officer and prison warder attached to Marsabit GK Prison were arrested while transporting 20 kilos of bhang at Lerata on the Isiolo-Moyale highway.

The two officers were using a government vehicle.

